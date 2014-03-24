BRIEF-Southwest adding new flights from Reagan National Airport

BRIEF-Amyris makes develomental progress in its healthy sweetener product technology
* Amyris Inc - made significant progress in development of its healthy sweetener product technology and expects industrial production to occur in 2018
March 24 Southwest Airlines Co : * Carrier plans this year to add new flights between Reagan National Airport and
Akron-Canton, Dallas Love Field and Indianapolis with new slots it bought
from American Airlines Group * Carrier says it also plans to add flights from Reagan National Airport and locations
such as Chicago Midway, Nashville, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Houston Hobby, and
St. Louis
* Amyris Inc - made significant progress in development of its healthy sweetener product technology and expects industrial production to occur in 2018
* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals - additional medicare Part D plan sponsor has added auryxia to medicare Part D plan formularies, effective June 1, 2017
* Says company also announced its updated guidance for 2017, including Q2 of 2017