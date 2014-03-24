版本:
BRIEF-Southwest adding new flights from Reagan National Airport

March 24 Southwest Airlines Co : * Carrier plans this year to add new flights between Reagan National Airport and

Akron-Canton, Dallas Love Field and Indianapolis with new slots it bought

from American Airlines Group * Carrier says it also plans to add flights from Reagan National Airport and locations

such as Chicago Midway, Nashville, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Houston Hobby, and

St. Louis
