BRIEF-Southwest plans to trim headcount to cut costs

UPDATE 2-Toshiba seeks $8.8 bln for chip unit stake as banks fret over risks
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources
Oct 18 Southwest Airlines Co : * During earnings conference call, carrier says it will be pursuing aggressive cost control efforts with goal of paring
costs from overhead * Carrier lowered walk-up fares in Q3 in response to weak demand * Carrier says can't be sure September weakness is 'just a blip' * Carrier plans to trim general headcount, spokeswoman says, as it looks to trim costs
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Feb 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 points at 7298 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.