BRIEF-Southwest plans to trim headcount to cut costs

Oct 18 Southwest Airlines Co : * During earnings conference call, carrier says it will be pursuing aggressive cost control efforts with goal of paring

costs from overhead * Carrier lowered walk-up fares in Q3 in response to weak demand * Carrier says can't be sure September weakness is 'just a blip' * Carrier plans to trim general headcount, spokeswoman says, as it looks to trim costs

