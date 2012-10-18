版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 19日 星期五 02:01 BJT

BRIEF-Southwest says will control its hiring to keep down headcount

Oct 18 Southwest Airlines Co : * CEO Gary Kelly says carrier is not comtemplating layoffs but plans to control its

hiring in such a way that it doesn't increase total headcount, leading to a

drop in total headcount

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐