2012年 12月 14日

BRIEF-Southwest Airlines expects revenue gains next year

Dec 14 Southwest Airlines Co : * CEO Gary Kelly tells investor meeting webcast that AirTran to be completely integrated into company by end of 2014 * Southwest plans $1.1 billion in revenue gains in 2013, $300 million

from new initiatives * Carrier plans to hit 15 percent return on invested capital target in

2013

