BRIEF-Southwest looks to control overhead

Dec 14 Southwest Airlines Co : * During investor meeting webcast, company says it estimates superstorm Sandy caused $15 million to $20 million reduction

in operating profit for fourth quarter * Holiday bookings look strong * Company plans 300 authorized headcount cuts by end of next year, will meet that

goal through attrition and not hiring rather than layoffs

