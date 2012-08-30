Southwest Airlines says CFO Wright to retire

BRIEF-Hyundai Motor America reports February sales of 53,020 units
* February sales of 53,020 units versus 53,009 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 Southwest Airlines Co said Chief Financial Officer Laura Wright will retire.
The company said senior vice president of planning Tammy Romo will succeed Wright on Sept. 20.
Shares of the company closed at $8.89 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
March 1 A federal appeals court has thrown out a jury verdict that had originally required Apple Inc to pay $533 million to Smartflash LLC, a technology developer and licenser that claimed Apple's iTunes software infringed its data storage patents.
* Says on Feb 21, Japan Fair Trade Commission informed Calgon Carbon Japan it is investigating CCJ over concerns of anti-competitive conduct