Southwest Airlines says CFO Wright to retire

Aug 30 Southwest Airlines Co said Chief Financial Officer Laura Wright will retire.

The company said senior vice president of planning Tammy Romo will succeed Wright on Sept. 20.

Shares of the company closed at $8.89 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

