版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 29日 星期二 01:57 BJT

U.S. FAA proposes $12 mln civil penalty against Southwest Airlines

WASHINGTON, July 28 U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Monday proposed a $12 million civil penalty against Southwest Airlines for failing to comply with regulations related to repairs on Boeing 737 jetliners it operated.

"The FAA views maintenance very seriously, and it will not hesitate to take action against companies that fail to follow regulations," FAA Administrator Michael Huerta said in a statement.

Southwest Airlines has 30 days from the receipt of the FAA's civil penalty letter to respond to the allegations.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Jim Loney)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐