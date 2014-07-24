Southwest Air 2nd-qtr profit tops estimates on record revenues

July 24 Southwest Airlines Co posted
higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as it boarded
more passengers and garnered higher air fares.
Net income totaled $465 million, or 67 cents a share, in the
second quarter, more than double the year-earlier profit of $224
million or 31 cents a share.
Adjusted for items such as fuel contracts and merger
integration costs, profit was 70 cents a share, compared with 61
cents that analysts expected, on average, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly revenue rose 8 percent to $5 billion, which
Southwest called a quarterly high. The average passenger fare
rose nearly 8 percent to $163.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)