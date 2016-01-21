Southwestern Energy to lay off 1,100 workers amid oil slump

US STOCKS-Wall St dips as investors ready for Trump's inauguration
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Jan 21 Southwestern Energy Co said it would lay off 1,100 employees, or nearly 40 percent of its workforce, as it slows down drilling activity in response to a prolonged slump in oil prices.
The company said it expects to record a pre-tax charge of about $60 million to $70 million in the first quarter.
Southwestern, which had no drilling rigs in operation at the start of 2016, had 2,781 employees at the end of 2014. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Transcanada receives FERC approval to construct Leach XPress and Rayne XPress projects
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Western Union agreed to pay $586 million to settle allegations that it failed to prevent criminals from using its service for money laundering and fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Joel Schectman and Diane Bartz; editing by Grant McCool)