Southwestern Energy to lay off 1,100 workers amid oil slump

Jan 21 Southwestern Energy Co said it would lay off 1,100 employees, or nearly 40 percent of its workforce, as it slows down drilling activity in response to a prolonged slump in oil prices.

The company said it expects to record a pre-tax charge of about $60 million to $70 million in the first quarter.

Southwestern, which had no drilling rigs in operation at the start of 2016, had 2,781 employees at the end of 2014. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)