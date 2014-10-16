UPDATE 3-Southwestern Energy to buy $5.4 bln in assets from Chesapeake

* Southwestern to buy assets in Marcellus and Utica shale
fields
* Southwestern shares at 2-yr low indicating co is
overpaying
* Southwestern adds 435 horizontal wells through deal
Oct 16 Southwestern Energy Co said it
would buy some oil and gas assets in the Marcellus and Utica
shale fields in West Virginia and Pennsylvania from Chesapeake
Energy Corp for about $5.37 billion.
But investors dumped Southwestern stock during regular
trading hours on Thursday, sending it down 12 percent to a more
than two-year low of $31.34, indicating that the company had
overpaid for the assets. Shares were little changed in
post-market trading after closing at $31.97.
Chesapeake shares, on the other hand, gained as much as 18
percent during regular trading.
SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Ryan Oatman said that
according to his calculations Southwestern would pay $9,625 per
acre for the assets.
The deal is positive for Chesapeake and other Utica and
Marcellus shale players as it marks the first time the brokerage
has seen a company pay more than $5,000 per acre for assets in
the area, Oatman added.
Southwestern Chief Executive Steven Mueller, however, said
on a conference call that the deal was based more on the
potential of the assets, and he expected it to contribute
significantly to cash flow in a few years.
The company, which already has assets in Fayetteville shale
and northeastern Pennsylvania Marcellus, will add 256 operated
and producing horizontal wells and 179 non-operated horizontal
wells. It plans to deploy four to six rigs in 2015 for the new
assets and increase that number to 11 rigs by 2017.
The average net daily production from the wells was about
56,000 barrels of oil equivalent in September, consisting of 184
million cubic feet of gas, 20,000 barrels of natural gas liquids
and 5,000 barrels of condensate, Chesapeake said.
Chesapeake, the second-largest U.S. producer of natural gas,
has been selling assets to reduce debt and improve profitability
after Aubrey McClendon was forced out as CEO in April last year
over spending.
Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake said the deal would not
impact its growth profile and that it expected its 2015
production outlook to remain at 7-10 percent growth adjusted for
asset sales.
Southwestern said it would fund the transaction with its
existing revolving credit facility and a $5 billion loan from
Bank of America.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian and Simon Jennings)