版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 21日 星期三 03:01 BJT

New Issue-Southwest Gas Corp sells $250 mln notes

March 20 Southwest Gas Corp on Tuesday
sold $250 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of New York Mellon and
JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: SOUTHWEST GAS CORP	
	
AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 3.875 PCT   MATURITY     4/1/2022   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.966   FIRST PAY   10/1/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 3.879 PCT    SETTLEMENT   3/23/2012   	
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 150 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH BBB-PLUS   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐