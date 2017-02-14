Wind power briefly sets record as source for electricity in U.S.

Feb 14 Wind briefly powered more than 50 percent
of electric demand on Sunday, the 14-state Southwest Power Pool
(SPP) said, for the first time on any North American power grid.
SPP coordinates the flow of electricity on the high voltage
power lines from Montana and North Dakota to New Mexico, Texas
and Louisiana.
Wind power in the SPP region has grown significantly to over
16,000 MW currently from less than 400 megawatts in the early
2000s and is expected to continue growing. One megawatt can
power about 1,000 homes.
"Ten years ago, we thought hitting even a 25 percent
wind-penetration level would be extremely challenging, and any
more than that would pose serious threats to reliability," SPP
Vice President of Operations Bruce Rew said in a statement.
"Now we have the ability to reliably manage greater than 50
percent wind penetration. It's not even our ceiling," Rew said.
Wind power briefly reached 52.1 percent at 4:30 a.m. local
time on Sunday, SPP said on Monday, beating the previous
penetration milestone of 49.2 percent. Wind penetration is a
measure of the amount of total load served by wind at a given
time.
Currently, wind is the third biggest source of generation in
the SPP region, making up about 15 percent of capacity in 2016
behind natural gas and coal. This is the first time that wind
was even briefly more than 50 percent of the source of electric
power at any U.S. grid, according to SPP.
"With a (generation) footprint as broad as ours, even if the
wind stops blowing in the upper Great Plains, we can deploy
resources waiting in the Midwest and Southwest to make up any
sudden deficits," Rew said.
Of the 11 states that received more than 10 percent of their
power from wind in 2015, the top five are Iowa at 31 percent,
South Dakota at 25 percent, Kansas at 24 percent, Oklahoma at 18
percent and North Dakota at 18 percent, all at least partially
located in the SPP grid, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Administration.
Some of the biggest wind farms in the grid are operated by
units of Sempra Energy, BP Plc, EDP Energias de
Portugal SA, Southern Co and NextEra Energy Inc
.
