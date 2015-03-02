BAT offer to buy out Souza Cruz tops independent appraisal value

SAO PAULO, March 2 British America Tobacco Plc's
offer for the 24.7 percent stake it does not already own in
Souza Cruz SA topped the value per share calculated
in an appraisal by as much as 21 percent, giving a boost to a
planned buyout of Brazil's largest cigarette producer.
In a securities filing, Souza Cruz said BAT - as British
American is known - submitted a request with regulators for a
tender offering. The filing did not say when the tender offering
would take place.
Last week, BAT offered to pay 26.75 reais in cash for each
share of Souza Cruz, valuing the buyout at $3.53 billion. That
is 13 percent above Souza Cruz's closing share price on Friday
and represents a 30 percent premium to its volume-weighted
average closing price over the last three months.
The filing included an independent appraisal on the value of
Souza Cruz shares carried out by investment banking firm NM
Rothschild & Sons. The appraisal put the fair economic value for
the stock between 22.09 reais and 24.54 reais.
The buyout would give the producer of Dunhill cigarettes
full control over Souza Cruz, which has about 80 percent of
Brazil's market. BAT last considered a Souza Cruz buyout almost
five years ago, but the plan foundered due to a strong Brazilian
currency.
Souza Cruz has more than 5,000 minority investors in Brazil,
including a large chunk of retail investors who have kept the
stock in their families for two or three generations.
A BAT buyout of Souza Cruz would come at a time when a
number of foreign companies are delisting their Brazilian
subsidiaries, a sign of confidence that they can better navigate
Brazil's rough economic waters without pressure from minority
investors.
BAT has hired Deutsche Bank AG, UBS AG and Banco Santander
Brasil SA to manage the tender offering.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Alan Crosby)