UPDATE 2-British American Tobacco mulls $3.5 bln buyout of Brazil unit stake

LONDON/SAO PAULO Feb 23 British American
Tobacco Plc is considering a buyout of the 24.7 percent
stake it does not already own in Souza Cruz SA,
Brazil's largest cigarette company, in a deal that could cost
about 2.3 billion pounds ($3.53 billion).
In a statement on Monday, London-based BAT said it was
looking to pay 26.75 reais in cash for each share of Souza Cruz.
That is 13 percent above Souza Cruz's closing price on Friday
and represents a 30 percent premium to its volume-weighted
average closing price over the last three months.
BAT is negotiating a credit line with a major British-based
lender to help pay for the deal, a source with direct knowledge
of the plans told Reuters on condition of anonymity. The offer
is subject to approval by BAT's board and an independent
appraisal report, as required by Brazilian securities law.
The buyout would give the producer of Dunhill cigarettes
full control over Souza Cruz, which has about 80 percent of
Brazil's market. BAT last considered a Souza Cruz buyout almost
five years ago, but the plan foundered due to a strong Brazilian
currency, the source added.
The Brazilian real has shed 35 percent against the
dollar since February 2010.
Shares of Souza Cruz had their biggest intraday gain in
almost four years, jumping 9.5 percent on Monday on Sao Paulo's
stock exchange. The stock is up 22 percent in the past 12
months. BAT shares were up almost 2 percent at 37.27 pounds in
London.
Souza Cruz has more than 5,000 minority investors in Brazil,
including a large chunk of retail investors who have kept the
stock in their families for two or three generations, the source
added.
The company, which was founded in 1903 by Portuguese
immigrant Albino Souza Cruz, has six of Brazil's top 10 brands,
including Derby, Hollywood, Free and Dunhill. The founder
transferred control of the Rio de Janeiro-based firm to BAT in
1914.
A BAT purchase of Souza Cruz's minority stake would come
amid a move by a number of foreign companies to delist their
Brazilian subsidiaries, a sign of confidence that they can
better navigate Brazil's tough economic waters without pressure
from minority investors.
A buyout would also help BAT reduce expenses related to
corporate governance, enhance operational synergies and better
implement capital spending plans, the source said.
Deutsche Bank AG and UBS AG are advising BAT on the deal,
the statement said.
