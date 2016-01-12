版本:
Chile announces 10-year benchmark euro bond

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (IFR) - Chile announced a 10-year euro-denominated benchmark bond ahead of expected pricing on Tuesday, market sources told IFR.

The South American nation has set guidance at mid-swaps plus 115bp (+/-5bp).

Leads are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC and Santander, the same banks that took the sovereign on the road in December. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

