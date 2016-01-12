UPDATE 1-Books on Chile euro bond approach 2.5bn

(Adds books size, IPTS, dollar bond filing)
By Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, Jan 12 (IFR) - Books on Chile's 10-year
euro-denominated benchmark bond are approaching 2.5bn in size
ahead of expected pricing on Tuesday, market sources told IFR.
The South American nation has set guidance at mid-swaps plus
115bp (+/-5bp), tightening from initial price thoughts of plus
120bp area.
Leads are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC and
Santander, the same banks that took the sovereign on the road in
December.
The sovereign has also filed a preliminary prospectus for a
US dollar bond with the same banks.
Chile was last in the euro market in May 2015 when it raised
EUR1.39bn through dual-tranche bond sale.
At the time, it tapped its 1.625% 2025 for EUR440m at
mid-swaps plus 60bp and also sold a EUR950m 1.875% 2030 at 85bp
over mid-swaps. HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander acted as leads on
that occasion.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)