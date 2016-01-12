Chile files preliminary prospectus for US dollar bond

BRIEF-Citic Resources says nominees secured financial support from Australia
* Portland Aluminium Smelter to restart capacity lost after power outage voluntary announcement
NEW YORK, Jan 12 (IFR) - Chile filed on Tuesday a preliminary prospectus for a US dollar bond sale through leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC and Santander.
The same banks are already managing a 10-year euro bond for the sovereign, which released official guidance earlier Tuesday at mid-swaps plus 115bp (+/5bp), tight to initial price thoughts of 120bp area.
A dollar bond from Chile would mark the first LatAm deal of the year in this currency, breaking a lull in what has been a quiet start to the year for issuance from the region.
* Says has begun an executive search and expects a replacement to be identified in a timely manner
SINGAPORE, Jan 20 Caution was the name of the game in financial markets on Friday ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration later in the day, with Asian stocks and the dollar pulling back and U.S. Treasury yields hovering near their highest close this year.