Oil rout puts the squeeze on inflexible exporters - Moody's

* Venezuela risks default if oil prices slide to $60
* Russia's credit rating under threat
* Importers India and Indonesia benefit to avoid junk status
By Sam Wilkin
LONDON, Dec 10 Russia and Venezuela stand to
lose the most from sliding oil prices, with the latter facing a
growing risk of default because of its large fiscal deficit and
high state spending, Moody's said in a report.
If oil settled around $60 a barrel, this "would
significantly increase the risk of default" by already
junk-rated Venezuela, Moody's said, whereas the effect on Russia
could be moderated by its large foreign exchange reserves.
Global benchmark Brent crude prices have nearly halved since
hitting a June high above $115, hit by rising U.S. oil output
and waning growth in global demand.
Emerging economies have earned roughly 200 rating upgrades
since 2007 from the three major agencies, but Moody's has more
countries under a negative than a positive outlook for 2015.
The agency has a negative outlook for Russia -- rated two
steps above junk at Baa2 -- whose currency has fallen by more
than a third this year due to the oil price slide and Western
sanctions in place since March because of the Ukraine crisis.
Ratings matter to lenders because many large investors will
not touch junk-rated bonds.
Gulf Arab countries will keep their strong sovereign credit
ratings despite facing some of the largest absolute revenue
losses in 2015.
Saudi Arabia, rated highly at Aa3 with a stable outlook, may
chalk up a budget deficit, but will weather lower oil prices
thanks to the huge cash reserves it accumulated when prices were
higher, Moody's said.
Among importers, those with a heavy burden of energy
subsidies and high inflation, such as India and Indonesia, will
see the greatest benefit from falling oil prices.
Both countries are rated Baa3, just one grade above junk.
China, the world's largest oil importer and rated Aa3, is
less exposed to oil price shifts because it has more
market-based pricing mechanisms, but will benefit from a growing
trade surplus due to the fall in oil prices, Moody's said.
(For full report, click here: here~WWFob29fRmluYW5jZTQyX1NCX1JhdGluZyBOZXdzX0FsbF9Fbmc%3D~20141210_PR_314804)
(For a list of sovereign ratings in emerging markets, click
here: )
(Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Crispian Balmer)