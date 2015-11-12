SWF assets to decline further due low oil prices -Moody's

LONDON Nov 12 Sovereign wealth fund (SWF)
assets will grow more slowly or even decline as governments are
forced to tap funds to finance budget deficits resulting from
persistently low oil prices, credit ratings agency Moody's said
on Thursday.
The $4.5 trillion SWF industry has grown rapidly over the
last decade but with 73 percent of SWF assets funded from oil
and gas revenues, countries like Russia, Saudi Arabia and Norway
have already begun tapping into their reserves.
These drawdowns have been prompted by a fall of over 50
percent in global oil prices, with Brent crude futures plunging
from $115 a barrel in June 2014 to around $45 a barrel today.
With the oil supply glut persisting, the situation is not
expected to change soon.
"As oil prices remain lower for longer, fiscal and current
account balances of oil exporters will be under increasing
pressure," said Elena Duggar, a senior vice president at Moody's
and co-author of a report on SWFs published on Thursday.
"As a result, we expect increasing use of sovereign wealth
fund assets to finance budget deficits and support domestic
economies."
In 2014, investment bank BNP Paribas predicted that
petrodollars would be pulled from world markets for the first
time in almost two decades.
Norway is expected to make a net withdrawal from its SWF --
the world's largest -- this year for the first time since it was
set up, to help pay for tax cuts to help stimulate the economy.
Saudi Arabia's central bank, which serves as the wealth fund
of the world's top oil exporter, has also been drawing down its
reserves since late 2014.
Moody's cited reports indicating the Saudi Arabia Monetary
Agency had withdrawn as much as $50-$70 billion from its SWF
asset managers over the past six months.
But it added that SWFs in Norway, Singapore, Hong Kong and
Gulf Arab countries had enough assets to pursue aggressive
investment strategies with higher expected returns.
Governments are not relying on SWFs alone to close budget
gaps and are also tapping conventional foreign exchange
reserves, issuing debt and cutting government spending. These
measures are likely to lead to an increase in assets at the Abu
Dhabi and Kuwait wealth funds, Moody's added.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Catherine Evans)