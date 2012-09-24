S.Korea NOFI buys 30,000 T soybean meal for Jan

SEOUL, Sept 24 South Korea's largest feedmaker Nonghyup Feed (NOFI) bought 30,000 tonnes of soybean meal from Cargill Inc for arrival by Jan. 10, 2013, via a tender last week, traders said.

NOFI bought the U.S. and Indian origin soybean meal at $609.80 per tonne on a cost and freight (CFR) basis at the tender on Sept. 21, they said. The products will arrive at two or three ports from the list of Incheon, Pyongtaek, Kunsan, Mokpo and Ulsan, they added.