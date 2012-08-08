Brazil meat producers want to import Bolivian soy-sources

* Brazil soy crop less than year ago due to drought
* First time Mato Grosso do Sul asks for soy import approval
SAO PAULO Aug 8 Meat producers in Brazil's Mato
Grosso do Sul state are lobbying the government to approve soy
imports from neighboring Bolivia after drought shrank supplies
in the world's No. 2 grower, a local official and analysts said
on Wednesday.
Farmers want some 300,000 tonnes of Bolivian soybeans to
feed their livestock, mostly pigs, a sign that Brazil, the
world's top exporter of beef and poultry and growing exporter of
pork, suffers from a lack of agricultural planning.
"The federal government is doing a risk analysis because it
would be the first time we import soybeans from Bolivia," said
an aide for the local government in Mato Grosso do Sul who asked
not to be named because she is not an official spokesperson.
"The local government intervened on behalf of these
industries because they don't have soy," she said.
Industry groups and conglomerates in southern Brazil have
imported small amounts of soy from Paraguay in the past weeks
but the government has not stepped in on their behalf.
"Paraguay doesn't have any more soy. Bolivia could be an
alternative but they historically haven't had quality soy," said
Carlos Davalos, an analyst at Granos Corretora in Mato Grosso do
Sul. He said companies in the state have likely imported 18,000
tonnes of Paraguayan soybeans this year.
Brazil's soybean crop, which finished harvest in May, fell
to roughly 65 million tonnes from a record 75 million tonnes the
year before due to dry weather.
Analysts said farmers were lured by high prices on
international markets and the local feeds industry had not
prepared adequately for the drought by storing soybeans.
"In the first half of the year China bought a lot of
Brazilian soy, so now our stock is zero, in fact it is probably
negative," said Alexandre Mendonca de Barros, director of Sao
Paulo-based consultancy MB AGRO said.
Speaking on the sidelines of an agro-business conference, he
said the scarcity of the grain could drive prices in southern
Brazil to $18 per 60-kg bag and the Bolivian soy should not have
a problem clearing customs.
Despite the drop in soybean output, Brazil is harvesting a
record corn crop. Prices of both grains are rocketing due to
drought in the U.S. farm belt and Brazil's exports are expected
to reach unprecedented levels going forward.