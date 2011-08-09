S&P 'more concerned' about threats to bank profits

* Credit analysts cite slower economy as peril to industry
* Sovereign debt and mortgage issues also worrisome
* Revenues to continue to fall on low rates, loan demand
NEW YORK, Aug 9 Standard & Poor's is "more
concerned" that a slower economy, sovereign debt issues and
mortgage risks will depress U.S. bank industry profits and
credit quality, the ratings agency said on Tuesday.
The comments come just a few days after S&P stripped the
United States of its top "AAA" rating, contributing to market
turmoil that weighed on stocks and lifted Treasury prices.
S&P said its base forecast for the U.S. banking industry in
2011 still called for a "moderate rise" in net income because
credit losses are decreasing, allowing banks to draw down on
reserves previously set aside to cover losses.
Banks will continue to suffer from a "moderate decline in
revenues" because of modest loan growth and low interest rates,
S&P said in slides posted on its website for a quarterly
banking conference call scheduled for Tuesday morning.
"We expect 2Q trends to continue into 3Q but are more
concerned about slower economic growth, sovereign debt issues,
and continuing mortgage risks," S&P said. In the second
quarter, bank credit ratings, earnings, asset quality and
capital strength were all better.
Threats to S&P's outlook include a U.S. economic slowdown
and, particularly for large banks, mortgage market risks and
European sovereign debt issues. U.S. regional banks are
threatened by commercial real estate issues.
U.S. banks' direct exposure to debt-troubled European
country "is not material, absent contagion," S&P said.
While the largest banks recently benefited from additional
work on takeovers and debt underwriting, "future improvements
look less likely as U.S. economic trends weaken and sovereign
debt issues continue," S&P said.
The outline repeated S&P's prior statements that its
downgrade of U.S. government debt on Friday would not have an
immediate or direct impact on its credit ratings for any
banks.
"The sovereign downgrade does not alter the government
support assumptions that we factor into our ratings," said S&P,
a unit of McGraw-Hill Cos Inc MHP.N.
