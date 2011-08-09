UPDATE 2-S&P "concerned" about threats to bank profits

* S&P credit analysts say slower economy is a peril
* Sovereign debt and mortgage issues weigh on banks
* Revenues seen falling as loan demand and rates stay weak
(Adds comments from S&P analysts)
NEW YORK, Aug 9 Standard & Poor's said it is
increasingly concerned that the profitability of U.S. banks
will be depressed by the slow economy, sovereign debt issues
and long-standing mortgage problems.
The announcement on Tuesday came four days after S&P
stripped the United States of its top "AAA" credit rating,
contributing to market turmoil that has had a particularly
dramatic impact on large bank stocks
S&P bank analysts said their base forecast for 2011 shows a
"moderate rise" in net income at U.S. banks because of
decreasing credit losses. However, they warned that banks will
suffer from a "moderate decline in revenues" because of weak
loan growth and low interest rates.
"We are increasingly concerned about slow economic growth,
sovereign debt issues in Europe and continuing mortgage risks,"
bank credit analyst Kenneth Frey said on S&P's quarterly
banking conference call.
While bank credit ratings, earnings, asset quality and
capital strength improved in the second quarter, Frey said
analysts are rethinking their formal forecast of continuing
improvements in the third quarter.
"Events of the last few days" have shaped their concerns,
he said.
On Monday, shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) plunged
20 percent, capping three days in which the biggest U.S. bank
lost almost a third of its value. Shares of Citigroup Inc
(C.N), the third-biggest bank, fell 16.4 percent on Monday.
The stocks recovered some of those losses on Tuesday, with
Bank of America up 6.6 percent and Citigroup up 5.6 percent in
afternoon trade. The KBW Index of U.S. bank stocks .BKX was
up 2.7 percent.
S&P's outlook for banks raises concerns about the U.S.
economic slowdown and, particularly for large banks, mortgage
market risks and European sovereign debt issues.
U.S. regional banks, the rating agency says, are threatened
by commercial real estate issues.
U.S. banks' direct exposure to debt-troubled European
countries "is not material, absent contagion," S&P said.
Large banks have benefited from investment banking units
that advise on corporate acquisitions and capital-raising, but
the boost may be fleeting, according to S&P.
"Future improvements look less likely as U.S. economic
trends weaken and sovereign debt issues continue," it said on a
slide posted on its website for the conference call.
S&P repeated earlier statements that the downgrade of U.S.
government debt will have no immediate effect on the rating of
any large U.S. bank because the government's too-big-to-fail
policy is implicitly still in effect.
"The sovereign downgrade does not alter the government
support assumptions that we factor into our ratings," said S&P,
a unit of McGraw-Hill Cos Inc MHP.N.
(Reporting by David Henry; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and John
Wallace)