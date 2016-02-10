UPDATE 1-S&P cuts ratings of four U.S. banks on worsening energy loans

(Adds details, background, Comerica executives comments)
Feb 9 Standard and Poor's cut the credit ratings
of four U.S. regional banks by one notch on Tuesday, citing
heavy exposure to energy loans whose credit quality has
deteriorated over the past year due to depressed oil prices.
S&P lowered its long-term issuer ratings on both BOK
Financial Corp and Comerica Inc to BBB+ from
A-, lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc to A-
from A and lowered Texas Capital Bancshares to BB+ from
BBB-. The ratings agency also revised its ratings outlook to
negative for those four banks. Additionally, S&P cut its outlook
on BBVA Compass Bancshares to negative from stable.
The rout in oil prices since 2014 has hurt banks that made
loans to oil and gas companies across the United States. Small,
regional banks in states such as Texas and Oklahoma - like those
affected by the S&P actions - have been hit hardest because
their loan books are concentrated in economies that are
particularly vulnerable to declines in oil prices.
At a conference on Tuesday ahead of the downgrade, senior
executives at Comerica Inc estimated it would need to
set aside an additional $75 million to $125 million in loan-loss
reserves over the course of a year if oil prices remain at $30
per barrel.
Comerica President Curt Farmer called the expected losses
"manageable."
However, the stress in oil markets shows little sign of
abating. Supply has far outpaced demand as overproduction in
North America, Russia and the Middle East has pushed crude
prices to the lowest level since 2003 last week after the U.S.
Energy Information Administration (EIA) lowered its oil demand
growth forecast for the next two years.
S&P said it expects the regional U.S. banks affected by its
ratings changes to see loan losses rise over the next two years,
even if energy prices rebound modestly from current levels. (bit.ly/1TQVDUB)
In November, an annual report by U.S. bank regulators said
banks' exposure to junk-rated companies and the oil and gas
sector remains high, giving a negative classification to 9.5
percent of $3.9 trillion in loans impacted by their review.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Lauren Tara
LaCapra in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis, Diane Craft)