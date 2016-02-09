S&P cuts ratings of four U.S. regional banks

Feb 9 Standard and Poor's Ratings Services has
cut its credit ratings by one notch on four U.S. regional banks
with large energy portfolios, citing a deterioration in the
banks' asset quality over the past year.
The regional U.S. banks are expected to have a rise in loan
losses over the next two years, even if energy prices rebound
modestly from current levels, the credit rating agency said in a
statement on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1TQVDUB)
The four banks that had their ratings lowered are: BOK
Financial Corp, Comerica Inc, Cullen/Frost
Bankers Inc and Texas Capital Bancshares. S&P's
outlook on these banks is negative.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)