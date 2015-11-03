S&P puts 8 US G-SIB holdco ratings on CreditWatch

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (IFR) - Rating agency Standard & Poor's
said it had put the ratings of the holding companies of the
eight US global systematically important banks on CreditWatch
with negative implications, after the Federal Reserve last
Friday outlined proposals on total loss-absorbing capacity
requirements.
"The action reflects our belief that US regulators have made
further progress and provided more clarity in enhancing their
plans for resolving systemically important institutions -
lowering the probability that the US government would provide
extraordinary support to these institutions to enable them to
remain viable," S&P writes in a note.
S&P currently factors in one or two notches of extraordinary
government support in its ratings for all eight US G-SIBs.
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley benefit from
two notches of government support, while the other US G-SIBs -
Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon, Citigroup, JP Morgan,
State Street and Wells Fargo - benefit from one notch.
The Fed's notice of proposed rule-making included
requirements that bank holding companies maintain minimum levels
of capital and long-term debt that can be bailed in.
