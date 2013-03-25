S&P says European corp debt impacted by defaults up 300%

LONDON, March 25 (IFR) - The amount of debt affected by
European corporate defaults in 2012 was almost 300% higher than
the quantity impacted in 2011, S&P said on Monday, pinning the
cause on the lingering peripheral crisis and related
macroeconomic headwinds.
A report published by the agency showed that USD19.7bn of
debt was impacted by corporate defaults in 2012, but although
this is significantly higher than the USD5bn affected in 2011,
it is still dwarfed by the USD38.7bn impacted in 2009.
According to the agency, the annual corporate
speculative-grade default rate in Europe was 2.22% in 2012, up
from 1.57% in 2011 and 1% in 2010.
In 2009, however, the rate peaked at 7.68% in the wake of
the global financial crisis, claiming victims including General
Motors, CIT Group, General Growth Properties, Harrah's
Entertainment, Eddie Bauer Holdings, Pier 1 Imports and Clear
Channel Communications.
A total of nine companies that S&P rated, including two
confidentially rated entities, defaulted on their debt in 2012.
Among those nine were directories publisher Hibu PLC,
previously known as Yell Group PLC, Switzerland-based refiner
Petroplus Holding, Sweden-based bus service provider Nobina, and
Germany-based packaging manufacturer Kleopatra Lux.
Strategists Diane Vazza and Jacinto Torres also pointed out
that downgrades were prevalent in 2012, particularly in the
financial sector.
"This is partly related to the sovereign downgrades in the
region," they said.
In 2011, downgrades among financial companies outpaced
upgrades nearly 7 to 1, while downgrades exceeded upgrades for
non-financial companies by about 2 to 1.
"This change in trend reflects the increased volatility in
the financial sector in Europe in recent years," Vazza and
Torres said.
Last week, S&P already published some research which
predicted that European speculative-grade default rate would
remain high in 2013 but that credit conditions are improving as
the leveraged buyout debt hangover from 2006-2008 runs its
course.