July 26 S&P 500 third-quarter earnings are now expected to decline from the year-ago period after a series of disappointments, Thomson Reuters data showed on Thursday.

Third-quarter earnings are expected to fall 0.1 percent. With 43 percent of the S&P 500 having reported results, second-quarter growth sits at 6.1 percent, on par with expectations for 6 percent growth at the beginning of July.