Geithner must give S&P documents in U.S. fraud lawsuit - filing

May 14 A federal judge ruled that former U.S.
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner must hand over documents to
Standard and Poor's relating to the ratings agency's claim that
the United States sued it in retaliation for downgrading
government debt.
The U.S. Department of Justice brought a civil fraud lawsuit
against S&P in 2013, accusing it of inflating ratings to win
more fees from issuers, and then failing to downgrade debt
backed by deteriorating mortgage-backed securities fast enough.
S&P, a unit of McGraw Hill Financial Inc, has
claimed the lawsuit was filed in retaliation for the downgrade,
and should be dismissed. Its main rating agency rivals, Moody's
Investors Service and Fitch Ratings, were not sued.
U.S. District Judge David Carter denied both Geithner's
request to set aside S&P's subpoena and a similar request made
by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and Terrence Checki, the
bank's executive vice president.
"This incremental approach has the virtues of affording S&P
an opportunity to gather the information that it needs to defend
itself, while according due respect to the time and autonomy of
high-ranking executive officials," Judge Carter wrote in an
order on Tuesday.
Geithner is the highest former government official S&P has
pursued for information to support its allegations.
"As for any future depositions of Secretary Geithner or Mr
Checki, the court will cross that bridge when it comes to it,"
the court filing stated.
Jenni LeCompte, a spokeswoman for Geithner, did not
immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Representatives
of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York were not immediately
available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
Last month, Carter gave S&P access to Department of Justice
documents it had sought for its claim that the lawsuit may have
been in retaliation for its August 2011 decision to remove the
United States' "triple-A" credit rating.
He stopped short of giving S&P access to White House records
from that time, but said he would consider such a request later.
S&P has said Geithner angrily told McGraw Hill Chairman
Harold "Terry" McGraw in an Aug. 8, 2011 phone call that he was
"accountable" for an alleged $2 trillion math error, and that
S&P's conduct would be "looked at very carefully."
The case is U.S. v. McGraw-Hill Cos et al, U.S. District
Court, Central District of California, No. 13-00779.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Toby
Chopra)