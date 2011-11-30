UPDATE 3-S&P cuts ratings on big banks after criteria change

* 15 banking companies see credit ratings drop
* Ratings on 20 banks stay the same
* Two banks in China see ratings rise
* Criteria change began more than one year ago
By David Henry
NEW YORK, Nov 29 Standard & Poor's reduced its
credit ratings on 15 big banking companies, mostly in the
Europe and the United States, on Tuesday as the result of a
sweeping overhaul of its ratings criteria.
JPMorgan Chase & Co , Bank of America Corp ,
Citigroup Inc , Wells Fargo & Co , Goldman Sachs
Group Inc , Morgan Stanley , Barclays Plc ,
HSBC Holdings Plc, Royal Bank of Scotland
Group Plc and UBS AG , were among the banks that had
their ratings reduced by one notch each. A notch is one third
of a letter rating.
S&P also left the ratings of 20 banks as they were and
raised the ratings of two in announcing results from its new
ratings criteria for 37 of the world's biggest banking
companies. The agency also updated ratings for dozens of bank
subsidiaries of the companies.
The two banks which received higher ratings are Bank of
China Ltd and China Construction Bank Corp. Ratings on both rose to A from A-minus.
The announcement by S&P comes at a time when the markets
for bank debts are on edge because of the European debt crisis.
It could increase already-soaring funding costs for some banks.
But S&P began warning the markets more than a year ago that it
was revising its ratings,perhaps tempering the
impact of Tuesday's move on bond and stock prices.
Bank stocks briefly fell on the news in after-hours
trading, with the Select Sector Financial SPDR fund
down about 0.7 percent at one point, but the declines were
short-lived.
"Bondholders and participants in the credit derivatives
markets have for some time been trading these major banks as
though they would have downgrades," said Allerton "Tony" Smith,
a senior director at Moody's Analytics, a research arm of
Moody's Corp .
Still, said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at
Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia, "Banks could see
higher funding costs."
S&P's overhaul is part of a broad, multi-year drive by the
agency to improve its products and repair its reputation. S&P
badly tarnished its image by wrongly putting triple-A ratings
on securities backed by subprime mortgages. The agency is owned
by the McGraw-Hill Companies Inc .
S&P officials expect the new system to allow the agency to
more quickly change ratings when it sees new threats to bank
funding or sees governments become less willing to bailout
creditors.
The criteria are also intended to make better comparisons
of banks around the world by applying consistent measurements
of bank capital, S&P officials said.
The downgrades come after Monday's warning by competing
rating agency Moody's Investors Service that it could soon
downgrade subordinated debt of 87 banks across 15 European
Union nations on concerns that governments would be too
cash-strapped to bail out holders of the riskier securities.
S&P officials said earlier this month they would gradually
roll out the updated ratings for more than 750 banking
companies worldwide, starting with an announcement about the
biggest banks. The remaining announcements are due in coming
weeks.
The outcome of the re-rating of the biggest banks was worse
than S&P has forecast for all banks. S&P officials said earlier
this month they expected about 20 percent of all banks would
see their ratings drop, while 20 percent would get higher
ratings and 60 percent would stay the same.
The new ratings method puts more emphasis on the health of
the banking industry in the countries where the banks operate,
Craig Parmelee, an S&P managing director for financial services
ratings, said in an interview.
S&P officials have said they expect the ratings changes
will illustrate the increased strength of banks in emerging
economies compared with Western Europe and the United States.
Spokespersons for Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs,
and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
In response to growing pressure on their credit ratings,
some banks have updated contingency plans for a downgrade. They
have also refreshed disclosures on the potential costs they
could face through ratings triggers that were written in to
terms of some of their derivatives and funding contracts.