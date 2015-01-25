CORRECTED-Industry jitters after SEC charges former S&P staffer

(Corrects S&P's 2013 revenues in 8th para to US$2.3bn, from
parent company's McGraw Hill Financial's US$4.9bn.)
By Joy Wiltermuth
LONDON, Jan 23 (IFR) - US regulators shocked the ratings
industry this week when it announced charges against a former
employee of Standard & Poor's, claiming she misled investors
about some CMBS trades the agency rated.
It is the first time the SEC has pursued charges against an
individual from a rating agency since the regulator got broader
scope over the agencies under the Dodd-Frank Act in 2010.
The charges could lead to a fine, settlement or a sanction
barring former S&P staffer Barbara Duka from the securities
industry.
The move has cast a pall over the credit ratings industry,
which has been buffeted by negative headlines since being blamed
for its role in the US mortgage meltdown.
"There is a lot of room for judgement in the ratings world,"
Richard Jones, chair of the finance and real estate group at law
firm Dechert, told IFR.
"But this seems like the SEC is looking for a highly
engineered result, even though regulators have given no real
clarity on how they would make the ratings process better."
The SEC announced this week that S&P had agreed to a US$77m
settlement for what it said were fraudulent practices, and
slapped it with a one-year ban on rating some CMBS deals.
Market participants said this was effectively just a rap on
the knuckles given S&P's US$2.3bn revenues, but that the
personal targeting of Duka was a different and far more serious
matter.
The US regulator has charged Duka, the former head of the
S&P CMBS unit at the centre of the investigation.
It alleges that her group "intentionally or recklessly"
published "inaccurate data" in pre-sale reports about commercial
mortgage bonds that S&P had been hired to rate.
The SEC said this was done while changing S&P's methodology
to make the deals "more attractive to fee-paying CMBS issuers" -
while not informing investors of the changes.
DEEP IMPACT
The allegations are an echo of the unsavoury credit rating
practices in the run-up to the financial crisis, raising fears
that investors could again be seduced into buying riskier
securities than they intended to.
Meanwhile some on the buyside wonder if the case will lead
the agencies into adopting vague criteria to avoid falling foul
of regulators, or increase the chance that divergent viewpoints
about the creditworthiness of deals will be swept under the
carpet.
"You might see them become lax to the point where you could
drive a truck through the criteria without triggering a
violation," one investor said.
"But that would make (ratings) less useful, with fewer
nuances, and exposes investors to more credit issues."
As one market executive said: "It sort of puts the fear of
God that this could happen to you."
FIX ON SIX
The SEC has focused on eight conduit CMBS deals on which it
alleges Duka gave the green light to relax S&P's methodology,
without ever informing investors.
Six of the deals, the regulator said, had a skimpier buffer
against losses than the metrics that S&P had advertised in its
published criteria.
"The bottom line is that S&P used criteria that (were) less
stringent but lied to investors about it," said Andrew Ceresney,
the SEC's enforcement director.
Some in the market note warily that the agency itself seems
to have got off relatively easily - not least because S&P can
still carry on rating commercial mortgage bonds backed by a
single borrower or single assets.
Meanwhile the personal pursuit of Duka strikes many as
unwarranted and perhaps unfair, particularly in a sector where
there is arguably plenty of blame to be shared.
"In 2008, you had the fall of Lehman Brothers and Bear
Stearns and no scalps were taken," the market executive said.
"But now you have Barbara Duka ... (punished for) the
equivalent of a speeding violation. Something just doesn't seem
right, or proportional."
(Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Natalie Harrison, Alex
Chambers, Marc Carnegie and Matthew Davies)