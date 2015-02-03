S&P reaches $1.38 bln settlement with U.S. govt, states

BRIEF-New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
* New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
Feb 3 McGraw Hill Financial Inc and its Standard & Poor Ratings Services unit have reached a $1.38 billion settlement with the U.S. government and several states over ratings of mortgage-backed securities that went sour in the runup to the 2008 financial crisis.
McGraw Hill said it would pay $687.5 million to the U.S. Department of Justice and $687.5 million to 19 states and the District of Columbia.
The settlement contains no findings of violations of law by McGraw Hill or its ratings unit, the company said. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, May 8 The owners of a giant rabbit named Simon who was found dead after a United Airlines flight demanded on Monday that the airline pay damages, order an outside investigation and re-evaluate how it handles animals on flights.