UPDATE 3-S&P reaches $1.5 bln deal with U.S., states over crisis-era ratings

By Aruna Viswanatha and Karen Freifeld
Feb 3 Credit rating firm Standard & Poor's will
pay $1.5 billion to resolve a collection of lawsuits over its
ratings on mortgage securities that soured in the run-up to the
2008 financial crisis, concluding one of the U.S. government's
most ambitious cases tied to the housing collapse.
The settlement comes after more than two years of litigation
as S&P tried to beat back allegations that it issued overly rosy
ratings in order to win more business.
S&P parent McGraw Hill Financial Inc said it will
pay $687.5 million to the U.S. Department of Justice, and $687.5
million to 19 states and the District of Columbia, which had
filed similar lawsuits over the ratings.
Late Monday, the firm reached a separate $125 million
settlement with public pension fund California Public Employees'
Retirement System, which had sued S&P in 2009, claiming its
inaccurate ratings caused the firm hundreds of millions of
dollars in losses.
The United States sued S&P in 2013 after initial settlement
talks broke down, seeking $5 billion and accusing the ratings
agency of defrauding investors. S&P argued that its ratings were
protected under the First Amendment right to free speech, and
described the lawsuit as retaliation for the firm downgrading
the credit rating of the United States.
Under the settlement, S&P acknowledged it has not uncovered
evidence to support the allegations of retaliation. "This was
important to me," Attorney General Eric Holder said, referring
to the allegation as "utter nonsense."
"290 million documents have been examined. We could look at
290 million more, and you'll find absolutely no indication that
that was the reason why this investigation was begun, why this
settlement was reached," Holder said at a news conference
announcing the settlement.
DOJ officials said it was the largest number of documents
the Justice Department has ever made available as part of a
lawsuit.
Under the deal, S&P did not admit to any violations of law,
but it did sign a statement of facts acknowledging that its
executives in 2005 delayed implementing new models that produced
more negative ratings.
Authorities said the payout from S&P exceeds the company's
profits earned for rating mortgage-backed securities from
2002-2007.
In 2013 McGraw Hill reported a profit from continuing
operations of $812 million. It said in a statement on Tuesday
that it was "pleased to resolve these matters."
'STRUCTURED BY COWS'
A 2011 congressional report on the causes of the crisis
targeted both S&P and rival Moody's Corp for issuing
ratings that made the risky mortgage-backed securities central
to the crisis appear to be safe investments.
The report concluded that the firms then triggered the worst
financial crisis in decades when they were forced to downgrade
the inflated ratings.
Mississippi and Connecticut have both sued Moody's, and the
Justice Department is also examining the firm's business but the
probe remains in a preliminary stage, a person familiar with the
matter said.
Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen, whose office
also led the states' pursuit of S&P, said on Tuesday, "These
actions had a very direct and serious impact on our national
economy that is still being felt in communities and
households...across the country."
Illinois, which has the worst-funded state retirement
system, earmarked its $52.5 million share of the settlement to
its pension funds.
Last summer, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
imposed new rules on the rating industry, but it did not ban the
issuer-pay model under which the ratings agencies operate. The
firms are paid by the banks that issue the securities, a model
some liken to a restaurant paying a reviewer.
In its 119-page complaint, the Justice Department said S&P
delayed updates to its ratings criteria and analytical models
between September 2004 and October 2007, weakening its criteria
in a desire to gain more business from the investment banks that
issued the securities.
"It could be structured by cows and we would rate it,"
according to an excerpt from an instant-messaging exchange
between two S&P analysts that was cited in the lawsuit.
Under the agreement, S&P acknowledged that its stated
mission was to provide "objective, independent" information to
the marketplace, and its published policies barred employees
from trying to influence analyst opinions based on commercial
relationships.
The Managing Director in charge of S&P's Global
Collateralized Debt Obligation group slowed the rollout of a new
ratings model "pending further measures to deal with such
negative results," noting that one investment bank has said the
model would result in S&P missing "potential business
opportunities," according to the statement of facts agreed to
under the settlement.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha in Washington and Karen Freifeld
in New York, additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New
York and Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Kirti Pandey,
Bernadette Baum and Richard Chang)