S&P downgrades Shell to A+/A-1; keeps door open to further downgrade

Feb 1 Credit ratings agency Standard and Poors
on Monday downgraded oil major Royal Dutch Shell Plc to
A+/A-1 from AA-/A-1+ and put its long-term credit rating on
creditwatch negative citing sliding oil prices.
S&P said Shell's one-notch downgrade, driven by weaker
forecasts for its credit metrics over 2016-2018 and slower
profit improvements, excluded the ratings impact of its BG Group
Plc acquisition.
Shell had said it was prepared for a downgrade as a result
of the BG deal.
But S&P said that as that deal was not assessed for the
rating action there could be a second downgrade due to Shell's
significant additional debt burden and uncertainty over the
returns the transaction will bring.
S&P also put a string of other major European energy
companies on creditwatch negative such as BP PLC, Eni SpA
, Repsol SA, Statoil ASA, Statoil
Forsikring AS, Statoil US Holdings Inc and Total SA
.
In April last year, Shell agreed to buy smaller rival BG
Group for 47 billion pounds ($70 billion) in a cash and stock
deal that valued each BG share at a premium of about 52 percent
to BG's 90-day trading average.
Prior to the acquisition, Shell was seen as one of the best
companies in terms of its ability to balance its books and
invest and pay dividends from cashflow without borrowing too
heavily.
(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)