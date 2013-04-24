版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 25日 星期四 05:19 BJT

BRIEF-S&P 500 to add Regeneron, drop MetroPCS

April 24 * S&P says to add Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc to S&P 500 * S&P says Regeneron to replace MetroPCS Communications Inc which is

expected to merge with t-Mobile USA inc * S&P says change to be made after close of trading on April 30
