BRIEF-S&P 500 to add Regeneron, drop MetroPCS

BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
April 24 * S&P says to add Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc to S&P 500 * S&P says Regeneron to replace MetroPCS Communications Inc which is
expected to merge with t-Mobile USA inc * S&P says change to be made after close of trading on April 30
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
* Continues to evaluate properties for acquisition in greater harmattan area
* Board continues to believe that there are alternative transactions to Nuri offer that will provide greater value