BRIEF-S&P 500 to add General Growth, drop Molex

Dec 4 * S&P says General Growth Properties Inc to join S&P 500 * S&P says General Growth to replace Molex Inc which is being acquired

by privately-held koch industries * S&P says change to be made after the close of trading on December 9
