BRIEF-S&P 500 to add Tractor Supply; index to drop Life Technologies, which is being acquired

Jan 16 * S&P says Tractor Supply Co to replace Life Technologies Corp

in S&P 500 * S&P says change to be made after close of trading on January 23 * S&P says Life Technologies is being acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

* S&P says Tractor Supply has a market capitalization that is more

representative of the large cap market space
