BRIEF-Essex Property to replace Cliffs Natural Resources in S&P 500; Cliffs moves to S&P MidCap 400

March 26 (Reuters) - * S&P says Essex Property Trust Inc to replace Cliffs Natural Resources

Inc in S&P 500 * S&P Dow jones indices says Cliffs has a market capitalization more

representative of the midcap space, and will replace Essex in S&P midcap 400 * S&P Dow jones indices says changes to be made after close of trading on April

1
