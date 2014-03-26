BRIEF-Essex Property to replace Cliffs Natural Resources in S&P 500; Cliffs moves to S&P MidCap 400

BRIEF-Tata Steel to issue debt securities of up to 9,000 crore rupees
* based on review and pursuant to existing shareholders approval, board approved issue of debt securities of up to rs. 9,000 crore
March 26 (Reuters) - * S&P says Essex Property Trust Inc to replace Cliffs Natural Resources
Inc in S&P 500 * S&P Dow jones indices says Cliffs has a market capitalization more
representative of the midcap space, and will replace Essex in S&P midcap 400 * S&P Dow jones indices says changes to be made after close of trading on April
1
April 20 Bill O'Reilly will receive a maximum of one year's salary following his ouster Wednesday from Fox News, according to a source familiar with the situation.
WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to reverse a 2016 decision that limits the number of television stations some broadcasters can buy.