BRIEF-S&P 500 to add Under Armour, Navient

April 24 * S&P Dow jones indices says Navient Corp Under Armour Inc to

join S&P 500 * Navient to replace SLM Corp in S&P 500 * Under armour to replace Beam Inc in S&P 500 * S&P 500 changes to be made after close of trading on April 30 * S&P Dow jones indices says SLM is spinning off Navient to shareholders * S&P Dow jones indices says Suntory Holdings Ltd is buying Beam
