BRIEF-S&P 500 to add Under Armour, Navient

BRIEF-Texas Instruments reports quarterly dividend of 50 cents/shr
* Texas Instruments Inc - declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 * S&P Dow jones indices says Navient Corp Under Armour Inc to
join S&P 500 * Navient to replace SLM Corp in S&P 500 * Under armour to replace Beam Inc in S&P 500 * S&P 500 changes to be made after close of trading on April 30 * S&P Dow jones indices says SLM is spinning off Navient to shareholders * S&P Dow jones indices says Suntory Holdings Ltd is buying Beam
WASHINGTON, April 19 Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Wednesday a driver of a 2002 Accord was seriously injured after a faulty Takata air bag inflator ruptured during a March 3 crash in Las Vegas, Nevada.
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK April 19 United Airlines said on Wednesday it plans to testify at an upcoming U.S. House Transportation Committee hearing on commercial airline industry consumer issues after a passenger was dragged off an April 9 flight in Chicago to make room for crew members.