公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 6日 星期二

BRIEF-Avago to join S&P 500 after buying LSI

May 5 * S&P Dow jones indices says Avago Technologies Ltd to replace LSI

Corp in S&P 500 after close of trading on may 7 * S&P Dow jones indices says Avago is buying LSI in deal expected to be

completed on may 6
