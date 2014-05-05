BRIEF-Avago to join S&P 500 after buying LSI

BRIEF-Iqiyi signs licensing agreement with Netflix for popular shows
* Iqiyi signs licensing agreement with Netflix for popular shows
May 5 * S&P Dow jones indices says Avago Technologies Ltd to replace LSI
Corp in S&P 500 after close of trading on may 7 * S&P Dow jones indices says Avago is buying LSI in deal expected to be
completed on may 6
* Iqiyi signs licensing agreement with Netflix for popular shows
* Tensions grow between U.S. and N.Korea over missile program
* Korea stocks, won down after Trump says trade deal needs change