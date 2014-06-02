版本:
BRIEF-Time Inc to join S&P MidCap 400; Time Warner Inc to remain in S&P 500

June 2 * S&P Dow jones indices says Time Inc to join S&P midcap 400 after

spinoff by Time Warner Inc * S&P says Time Inc to join S&P midcap 400 after close of trading on June 6;

says Time Warner Inc to remain in S&P 100, S&P 500
