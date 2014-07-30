BRIEF-S&P 500 to add Class C share line for Discovery Communications after stock dividend

July 30 * S&P Dow jones indices says to add class c share line of Discovery

Communications Inc to the S&P 500 after the company's scheduled

payment of stock dividend * S&P Dow jones indices says Discovery is paying stock dividend of 1 class c

share for each outstading share of class a, class b and class c * S&P Dow jones indices says Discovery to be represented by class a and class c

share lines in S&P 500 after close of trading on August 6 * S&P Dow jones indices says the change means S&P 500 will have 502 trading

line components, also including muliple trading lines for Google Inc