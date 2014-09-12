版本:
BRIEF-S&P 500 to add United Rentals, Universal Health Services; drop Graham Holdings, Peabody Energy

Sept 12 * S&P Dow jones indices says United Rentals Inc Universal Health

Services Inc to join S&P 500 * S&P Dow jones indices says United Rentals Universal Health Services to

replace Graham Holdings Co Peabody Energy Corp in S&P 500 * S&P Dow jones indices says Graham, Peabody to move to S&P midcap 400 * S&P Dow jones indices says changes to make indexes more representative of

their market capitalization ranges * S&P Dow jones indices says changes to be made after close of trading on

September 19
