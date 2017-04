Oct 29 * S&P Dow jones indices says Level 3 Communications Inc to join S&P

500 * S&P Dow jones indices says Level 3 to replace Jabil Circuit Inc in

S&P 500 * S&P Dow jones indices says change to be made after close of trading on

November 4 * S&P Dow jones indices says Jabil will replace tw telecom Inc which

Level 3 is buying, in S&P midcap 400