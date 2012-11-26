版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 27日 星期二 06:28 BJT

BRIEF-S&P 500 to add Dollar General

Nov 26 * S&P says Dollar General Corp to join S&P 500 * S&P says Dollar General to replace Cooper Industries plc which is

being bought by Eaton Corp * S&P says change to be made after close of trading on November 30

