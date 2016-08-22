What are the origins of life? There's a rocket for that

| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Aug 22 NASA scientists are
putting the finishing touches on a spacecraft designed to
rendezvous with Asteroid Bennu in 2018 to find clues about the
origins of life.
"We are days away from encapsulating into our rocket faring
and lifting this spacecraft on to the Atlas V vehicle and
beginning the journey to Bennu and back," Dante Lauretta, the
principal investigator of the mission told Reuters at the
Kennedy Space Center.
The $1 billion mission, known as OSIRIS-REx, is scheduled
for launch on Sept. 8, 2016 from Cape Canaveral Air Force
Station in Florida.
The solar-powered robotic spacecraft, built by Lockheed
Martin, is set to rendezvous with asteroid 1999 RQ36,
nicknamed Bennu, in two years' time for mapping and surveys,
then use a robotic arm to collect samples for return in 2023.
Scientists are interested in studying what minerals and
chemicals the asteroid contains. Similar asteroids crashing into
Earth are believed to have provided the organic materials and
water needed for life to form.
"We expect to find materials that pre-date our solar
system," said Lauretta, adding that physical samples from the
1960s and 1970s Apollo moon missions are still bearing
scientific fruit to this day.
"To understand the chemistry down to the molecular level we
have to get a sample back and take them to the best labs in this
country and around the world now and for generations to come,"
added mission project scientist Jason Dworkin.
In 2010, Japan's Hayabusa spacecraft was the first to bring
back physical samples of an Asteroid to Earth.
Along with sample retrieval, the Orisis-Rex spacecraft is
equipped with a suit of cameras and sensors designed to study
what forces influence the asteroids orbit.
Even planning the spacecraft's flight plan for rendezvous
with Bennu was difficult because the physics of asteroid
trajectories isn't a perfect science, said Lauretta.
"This turned out to be a much larger challenge than we
originally anticipated because other forces like solar radiation
pressure, even thermal emission off the asteroid itself will
push the spacecraft around," Lauretta added.
The mission, Dworkin said, will give astronomers new
insights into how heat from the sun influences the movement of
space rocks, data critical in protecting Earth from potential
asteroid collisions in the future.
(Reporting by Ben Gruber; Writing by Melissa Fares; Editing by
Sandra Maler)