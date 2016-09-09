UPDATE 3-NASA probe blasts off on quest to collect asteroid samples

(Adds quotes from scientists, updates with spacecraft's
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 8 An Atlas 5 rocket
blasted off from Florida on Thursday carrying a robot space
probe on NASA's first quest to collect samples from an asteroid
and return them to Earth in hopes of learning more about the
origins of life.
The 19-story rocket, built and flown for NASA by United
Launch Alliance, lifted off at 7:05 p.m. (2305 GMT) from Cape
Canaveral Air Force Station, hurling the satellite explorer
Osiris-Rex on its voyage to the near-Earth asteroid Bennu.
The 3,300-pound (1,500-kg) solar-powered probe separated
from the rocket's upper stage an hour after blastoff, soaring
into space at 22,000 mph (35,400 kph) - more than 28 times the
speed of sound - to begin its $1 billion, seven-year mission.
It will take Osiris-Rex two years to reach its destination,
a dark, rocky mass roughly a third of a mile wide and shaped
like a giant acorn orbiting the sun at roughly the same distance
as Earth.
Bennu is thought to be covered with organic compounds dating
back to the earliest days of the solar system.
"You can think of these asteroids as literally prebiotic
chemical factories that were producing building blocks of life
4.5 billion years ago, before Earth formed, before life started
here," NASA astrobiologist Daniel Glavin said before launch.
Scientists believe asteroids and comets crashing into early
Earth delivered water and organic compounds that seeded the
planet for life. Atomic-level analysis of samples from Bennu
could help them prove that theory.
Once it settles into orbit around Bennu in 2018, Osiris-Rex
will spend up to two more years mapping the asteroid's surface
and taking inventory of its chemical and mineral composition.
Scientists will ultimately choose a promising site on Bennu
to sample and command Osiris-Rex to fly close enough to extend
its robot arm to the asteroid's surface. A sampling container
will then release a swirl of nitrogen gas, which will stir up
gravel and soil for collection.
"The more big pieces we can get the better ... they could
contain the carbon molecules that we want to see," Jim Garvin,
chief scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in
Maryland, said on NASA TV.
After gathering at least 2 ounces (60 grams) of material,
Osiris-Rex will fly back to Earth, jettisoning a capsule bearing
the asteroid-sample container for a parachute descent and
landing in the Utah desert in September 2023.
Only one other spacecraft, Japan's Hayabusa, has previously
returned samples from an asteroid to Earth, but it collected
less than a milligram of material because of a series of
problems. A follow-on mission, Hayabusa 2, is under way, with a
return to Earth planned for December 2020.
The U.S. space agency also hopes Osiris-Rex will demonstrate
the advanced imaging and mapping techniques needed for future
science missions and for upcoming commercial asteroid-mining
expeditions.
Although Bennu occupies the same approximate orbital
distance from the sun, it poses little threat to Earth. NASA
estimates that there is a one-in-2,700 chance that Bennu might
hit Earth sometime between 2175 and 2199.
United Launch Alliance is a partnership of Lockheed Martin
and Boeing.
