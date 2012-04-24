Tech billionaires bankroll gold rush to mine asteroids

* Company developing low-cost deep space probes
* Asteroid raw materials include platinum
* Google founder and James Cameron among investors
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 24 Google Inc
executives Larry Page and Eric Schmidt and filmmaker
James Cameron are among those bankrolling a venture to survey
and eventually extract precious metals and rare minerals
from asteroids that orbit near Earth, the company said on
Tuesday.
Planetary Resources, based in Bellevue, Washington,
initially will focus on developing and selling extremely
low-cost robotic spacecraft for surveying missions.
A demonstration mission in orbit around Earth is expected to
be launched within two years, said company co-founders Peter
Diamandis and Eric Anderson.
Planetary Resources' aim is to open deep-space exploration
to private industry, much like the $10 million Ansari X Prize
competition, which Diamandis created.
The prize, which galvanized the emerging commercial human
spaceflight industry, was awarded in 2004 to Scaled Composites'
SpaceShipOne for the first flights beyond Earth's atmosphere by
a privately developed, manned spaceship. Commercial suborbital
spaceflights are expected to begin next year.
Planetary Resources' first customers are likely to be
science agencies, such as NASA, as well as private research
institutes.
Within five to 10 years, however, the company expects to
progress from selling observation platforms in orbit around
Earth to prospecting services. It plans to tap some of the
thousands of asteroids that pass relatively close to Earth and
extract their raw materials.
Not all missions would return precious metals and minerals
to Earth. In addition to mining for platinum and other precious
metals, the company plans to tap asteroids' water to supply
orbiting fuel depots, which could be used by NASA and others for
robotic and human space missions.
"We have a long view. We're not expecting this company to be
an overnight financial home run. This is going to take time,"
Anderson said in an interview with Reuters.
The real payoff, which is decades away, will come from
mining asteroids for platinum group metals and rare minerals.
"If you look back historically at what has caused humanity
to make its largest investments in exploration and in
transportation, it has been going after resources, whether it's
the Europeans going after the spice routes or the American
settlers looking toward the west for gold, oil, timber or land,"
Diamandis said.
"Those precious resources caused people to make huge
investments in ships and railroads and pipelines. Looking to
space, everything we hold of value on Earth - metals, minerals,
energy, real estate, water - is in near-infinite quantities in
space. The opportunity exists to create a company whose mission
is to be able to go and basically identify and access some of
those resources and ultimately figure out how to make them
available where they are needed," he said.
Diamandis and Anderson declined to discuss how much money
has been raised for their venture so far. In addition to Google
billionaires Page and Schmidt and filmmaker Cameron, Planetary
Resources investors include former Microsoft chief software
architect Charles Simonyi, a two-time visitor to the
International Space Station, Google founding director K. Ram
Shriram and Ross Perot Jr.
Planetary Resources also declined to discuss specifics about
how and when asteroid mining would begin. A 30-meter long
(98-foot) asteroid can hold as much as $25 billion to $50
billion worth of platinum at today's prices, Diamandis said.
The company's first step is to develop technologies to cut
the cost of deep-space robotic probes to one-tenth to
one-hundredth the cost of current space missions, which run
hundreds of millions of dollars, Diamandis said.
Among the targeted technologies is optical laser
communications, which would eliminate the need for large radio
antennas aboard spacecraft.
"We're taking new approaches at design," Diamandis said.
"Part of the philosophy we're taking is building very low cost,
very small spacecraft. You put up six or 10 or dozens and you
get reliability."
Planetary Resources, which currently employs about 20
people, is overseen by former NASA Mars mission manager Chris
Lewicki. It was founded about three years ago, but has been
operating quietly behind the scenes until now.