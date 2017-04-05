版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 06:53 BJT

Bezos is selling $1 bln of Amazon stock a year to fund rocket venture

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 5 Amazon.com Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said on Wednesday he is selling about $1 billion worth of Amazon stock per year to fund his Blue Origin rocket company, and expects to spend about $2.5 billion developing a rocket capable of lifting satellites and eventually people into orbit.

Blue Origin is aiming to launch paying passengers on 11-minute suborbital space rides next year, Bezos told reporters at the U.S. Space Symposium here. (Reporting By Irene Klotz; Editing by Joseph White and Chris Reese)
