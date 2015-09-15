Jeff Bezos' rocket company expanding to Florida

BlackRock says hired former UK finance minister Osborne as adviser
Jan 20 BlackRock Inc on Friday said it is appointing former British finance minister George Osborne as a senior adviser to its Investment Institute.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 15 Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is ramping up his investment in commercial space, with plans for a rocket manufacturing plant and launch site in Florida, officials said on Tuesday.
"This is... the evolution of a new commercial space industry in Florida," said Frank DiBello, president of Space Florida, a state-backed economic development agency that spearheaded the project.
Bezos' space company, Blue Origin, will spend more than $200 million on the project, which will complete against industry behemoth United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed Martin and Boeing, as well as privately owned SpaceX, founded and operated by technology entrepreneur Elon Musk. (Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Daniel Grebler)
LIMA, Jan 20 An Odebrecht-led pipeline consortium in Peru announced that it will not be able to meet a key financing deadline on Monday and is waiting for the government for notification that it will terminate its $5 billion contract, the company said in a statement Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 (IFR) - Argentina launched a US$7bn two-part bond on Thursday, covering its planned dollar issuance for the year in one fell swoop on the back of more than US$21bn of orders.